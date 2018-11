A freeze warning is in effect for much of Central Texas starting at 8 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will drop below freezing starting in the Hill Country this evening and spreading east to the I-35 corridor through the night.

Temperatures are expected to drop even further by Wednesday morning, falling to the upper 20s in Austin.

People should take steps to protect pets, plants and pipes in their homes.