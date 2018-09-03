Friends And Co-Workers On Survival, Trust And 'Doing $#!@ You Like'

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Sandra Molinari and Lisa Pous are friends and co-workers at the SAFE Alliance, which serves the survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault. But when they met, Sandra was a staff member at SafePlace and Lisa was a client. They sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth to talk about their relationship and their history.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

