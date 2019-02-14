Good News: Fewer People Moved To Austin In 2017. Bad News: It Was Still A Lot Of People.

By 2 hours ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Prepare to be shocked: People keep moving to Texas.

A new Texas Realtors study looking at Census Bureau and U-Haul rental data found more than half a million people relocated to the Lone Star State in 2017 – the second highest number of relocations in the U.S. after Florida. 

In total, 524,511 out-of-state residents moved to Texas, the study says, a net gain of 57,000 residents. While that's a dip from 2016, it's the fifth year in a row the state has seen more than 500,000 people moved to Texas from out of state.

California sent the highest number of residents to Texas, followed by Florida, Louisiana, Illinois and New York.

Credit Texas Realtors

Harris County saw the largest inflow of residents, with more than 83,000 in 2017. Dallas County ranked second with 45,000, followed by Tarrant County's 42,000 and Bexar County's 40,000 residents moving in.

Credit Texas Realtors

At fifth on the list, Travis County saw 32,000 people move in to the county, compared to nearly 26,000 moving out. Just over a quarter of those moving out of the Austin area didn't go far, however, moving just up I-35 into Williamson County – just over 7,000 people.

Travis County saw 1,226 in-state migrations from Dallas County and 1,083 from Harris County in 2017, according to the study.

Tags: 
Population
Texas
Austin
growth

Related Content

Texas, Austin Suburbs Lead The Nation In Population Growth (Again)

By May 23, 2018
Montinique Monroe for KUT

Texas is again leading the nation in fast-growing cities, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Three of the top five growing U.S. cities in 2016-2017 were in Texas.

Texas Hispanics Behind Half Of State's Growth Since 2010

By & Jun 22, 2017
Justyna Furmanczyk

The state’s population is still booming, and Hispanic Texans are driving a large portion of that growth. 

New population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that just over half of Texas’ population increase since 2010 can be attributed to a rapidly growing Hispanic community and its expanding presence in nearly every corner of the state.

In Central Texas, Population Continues To Grow In Rings Around Austin

By Jun 13, 2017
KUT

For years, Central Texas has seen ripples of population growth with Austin at the center.

“Without question, you essentially see this concentric movement outward from the urban core,” State Demographer Lloyd Potter said last month at the Texas Demographic Conference.

Texas Leads The Country When It Comes To Booming Cities

By May 25, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

The U.S. Census is out with new numbers on which cities grew the most and which cities grew the fastest last year. Texas leads the pack in both categories.

New Census Data Shows Growth Of Texas Suburbs Is Outpacing Urban Areas

By Mar 23, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News

From Texas Standard:

It’s no surprise that the Texas population continue to grow. The state’s major cities are all getting bigger, but it’s the areas surrounding the urban core – the suburbs – where growth rates are highest.