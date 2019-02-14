Good News: Fewer People Moved To Austin In 2017. Bad News: It Was Still A Lot Of People.

Prepare to be shocked: People keep moving to Texas.

A new Texas Realtors study looking at Census Bureau and U-Haul rental data found more than half a million people relocated to the Lone Star State in 2017 – the second highest number of relocations in the U.S. after Florida.

In total, 524,511 out-of-state residents moved to Texas, the study says, a net gain of 57,000 residents. While that's a dip from 2016, it's the fifth year in a row the state has seen more than 500,000 people moved to Texas from out of state.

California sent the highest number of residents to Texas, followed by Florida, Louisiana, Illinois and New York.

Harris County saw the largest inflow of residents, with more than 83,000 in 2017. Dallas County ranked second with 45,000, followed by Tarrant County's 42,000 and Bexar County's 40,000 residents moving in.

At fifth on the list, Travis County saw 32,000 people move in to the county, compared to nearly 26,000 moving out. Just over a quarter of those moving out of the Austin area didn't go far, however, moving just up I-35 into Williamson County – just over 7,000 people.

Travis County saw 1,226 in-state migrations from Dallas County and 1,083 from Harris County in 2017, according to the study.