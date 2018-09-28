Gov. Greg Abbott, Challenger Lupe Valdez Spar Over Arming Teachers, Harvey Recovery In Debate

By 1 minute ago
  • Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez debate in their first and only debate in Austin on Friday.
    Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez debate in their first and only debate in Austin on Friday.
    Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune

Lupe Valdez, the Democratic nominee for governor, swung away at Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in their first and only debate Friday evening, while Abbott largely ignored her and defended his first term.

Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff, hammered Abbott in response to nearly every question, accusing him of stoking fear and focusing on the wrong issues. But Abbott, who is seeking a second term, spent more of his time previewing where he would take the state if elected to a second term.

Their differences were nonetheless clear. For example, Abbott reaffirmed his support for letting teachers be armed after the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting earlier this year, while Valdez insisted "teachers should be teaching, not being armed and in defense."

Abbott made news on several fronts. He said he thought lawmakers should take down the historically inaccurate Confederate plaque at the Texas Capitol, though he argued it is a legislative responsibility and not a decision he can make on his own. He also said a "bathroom bill" is not on his agenda for the next session, but he declined to say whether he would sign one if it reached his desk. And he expressed openness to reducing the penalty for possession of fewer than 2 ounces of of marijuana.

Abbott and Valdez do not have another debate planned between now and Election Day, when Libertarian Mark Tippetts is also on the ballot. Tippetts was not included in Friday's debate and held a news conference before it to voice his objections.

The hourlong event was hosted by the Nexstar Media Group and held at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library.

Like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, Abbott and Valdez had a back and forth over debates. Abbott made the first move in July, announcing he had accepted an invitation to the Nexstar debate. About a week later, Valdez said she was planning to participate in a separate debate that had been planned for Oct. 8 in Houston. But Abbott held firm on the Nexstar debate, and Valdez agreed to it last month while claiming victory in getting Telemundo on board as one of the sponsors.

____________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Greg Abbott
Lupe Valdez
2018 Elections
TX Decides

Related Content

3 Things To Watch During Tonight's Governor's Debate

By 13 hours ago
Marjorie Kamys Cotera/Laura Buckman / The Texas Tribune

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his closest challenger, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, take the stage in Austin tonight for the first and only debate between the candidates.

Valdez Agrees To Debate Abbott On Sept. 28 In Austin

By Aug 27, 2018
Marjorie Kamys Cotera/Laura Buckman

Lupe Valdez, the Democratic candidate for governor, has agreed to debate the Republican incumbent, Greg Abbott, on Sept. 28 in Austin, ending weeks of uncertainty over whether the two would face off.

Gov. Greg Abbott Tweeted A Winston Churchill Quote About Fascism. Wait. No He Didn't.

By Aug 7, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Winston Churchill once said, “It is a good thing for an uneducated man to read books of quotations.”

Winston Churchill did not, in fact, once say, “The fascists of the future will call themselves anti-fascists.”

What Are The Propositions Austin Voters Will Decide On This November? It's An Alphabet Soup.

By 6 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

You might have seen signs around town telling you how to vote on certain ballot propositions in November. It’s a big list. There are 11 of them — Proposition A through K.

Join Us For Our 'Ballot Boxing' Series Of Austin City Council Candidate Forums

By 7 hours ago

There's plenty of heat around the big statewide and congressional races this fall, but maybe the biggest impact on your day-to-day life comes from local government. There are five Austin City Council races — plus the mayor — on the ballot in November.

To help you make a more informed choice, KUT, the Austin Monitor, Glasshouse Policy and A Functional Democracy are hosting a series of forums with council candidates in October.