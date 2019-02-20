Here's Why Voter Registration Groups Are Fighting Texas' Attempted Voter Purge

By 7 minutes ago
  • Rae Martinez, a director with the Texas Freedom Network, says the state's attempt to remove potential noncitizens from voter rolls will make registering voters harder.
    Rae Martinez, a director with the Texas Freedom Network, says the state's attempt to remove potential noncitizens from voter rolls will make registering voters harder.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Groups that help register new voters in Texas are challenging the state's effort to remove noncitizens from voter rolls, claiming it's an attempt to intimidate people of color, a growing demographic in the state.

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez is executive director of a political group in Austin called Jolt, one of the groups suing state officials over the attempt to purge voters they suspect aren't citizens. She has been organizing young Latino voters over the past few years.

“We talk to people about ... building a movement of Latinos across Texas," she said, "that soon we will be the majority, and we will have ability to determine the future of the state."

At the core of Tzintzun’s ambitious goal is getting thousands of young Latinos registered to vote before the 2020 election, an expensive and time-consuming undertaking.

She said she's concerned the state’s effort mostly affects recently naturalized citizens who registered to vote – and who are more likely to be Latino or Asian.

“We are very concerned by the actions – by the dubious legal actions – by the Texas Secretary of State trying to purge tens of thousands of eligible legal voters from their right to vote,” she said.

Texas Secretary of State David Whitley told local election officials in late January that his office had compiled a list of 95,000 people on the rolls who might not be citizens. He also sent that list to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been prosecuting a growing number of people for alleged voter fraud in the past few years.

When local officials started looking at Whitley's list, though, they found thousands of errors.

Whitley has since walked back some of his claims and is urging officials to vet the list before removing names from the voter rolls.

But people who work with new voters say the effort has had consequences.

“We were very disappointed and upset obviously,” said Rae Martinez, a director with the Texas Freedom Network.

Martinez helps 18-to-29-year-olds register their peers and make sure they go to the polls come election time. They said the state’s effort is just one more thing that makes registering voters trickier.

“Registering to vote is kind of an antiquated process in the state of Texas,” Martinez said. “We don’t have things like online voter registration that make it easier.”

Voters here have to register manually. The registration form includes warnings about the legal ramifications of registering to vote when you're not eligible. Martinez said it’s already an intimidating process.

“There’s general anxiety to filling out a form,” they said. “So this is just one piece that will add to that for those who are aware of the secretary of state’s issuance.”

Martinez said not all new voters may know about the state’s effort, but it could influence voters who do.

“It definitely feels very targeted – especially at Latinos,” they said. “There will be some ... young people that we are working with that have been naturalized citizens or whose families are naturalized citizens.”

The state's effort is happening as groups like Texas Freedom Network and Jolt are amping up voter registration efforts ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“People of color have been demographically on the rise, have been voting more,” Martinez said. “So, it does feel very reactionary.”

MOVE Texas – a nonprofit that also works to make young people more civically engaged – has joined Jolt and the League of Women Voters in suing the state. The Texas Freedom Network isn’t a part of the lawsuit.

Drew Galloway, MOVE’s executive director, said he’s been fielding a lot of questions from people registering to vote.

“Actions like this really cause confusion, and cause misinformation, and make people worried about being part of the process – or anxious about being part of the process,” he said.

Galloway said this is a clear example of voter suppression and intimidation.

“Voter registration is the first step into a healthy civic life and we have to be there to push back whenever that right is trampled upon,” he said.

As the potential political power of Latinos and other people of color continues to rise in Texas, Ramirez said, she thinks groups like hers will have to fight more efforts like this.

“I think you are going to continue to see actions like this from the state,” she said. “We want to make sure that every step and turn they take – where they try and deny people their constitutional right to vote – that we are right there defending the rights of every single voter in the state."

Tags: 
Voting

Related Content

There's No Easy Way For Texas To Vet Its List Of Alleged Noncitizen Voters. Just Ask Florida.

By Feb 14, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

It’s been nearly two weeks since Texas officials released a list of 95,000 people on the state’s voter rolls who they suspect might not be citizens. Since then, election officials in Travis County have been vetting the state’s list. The process has been tedious and complicated – and there's no telling when it will end.

AG's Office Told Lawmakers It Isn't Investigating Flagged Voters. It Told A Local Official It Is.

By Feb 11, 2019
Bill Clark/Pool

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton assured lawmakers on Friday that his office hadn’t launched criminal investigations into nearly 100,000 voters flagged by the secretary of state’s office for citizenship review.

Paxton Says His Office Hasn't Launched Criminal Investigations Of Voters Flagged For Citizen Review

By & Feb 8, 2019
Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told lawmakers Friday that his office has yet to take action on a deeply flawed list of nearly 100,000 Texas voters flagged last month for citizenship review.

Paxton wrote a letter to the Senate Nominations Committee the day after a hearing in which David Whitley, the governor’s nominee to be the state’s top election official, conceded that he was aware of potential problems with the list before he referred it to the state’s top prosecutors.

This Austin Resident Was On Texas' List Of Potential Illegal Voters. Now She's Suing.

By Feb 4, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Julieta Garibay is one of almost 100,000 people on Texas' voter rolls who state officials recently said might not be citizens. Like many people on the list, though, the Austin resident recently became a U.S. citizen and has the right to vote.

Texas' Voter Purge Is More About 2020 Than Accurate Voter Rolls, Rights Groups Say

By Feb 1, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

Voting rights groups and local election officials say the state’s bungled effort to prove there are thousands of noncitizens on the state’s voter rolls is all about making voter registration harder in Texas before the 2020 election.

Gov. Greg Abbott Says Alleged Noncitizen Voter Purge Is A 'Work In Process'

By Jan 31, 2019
Salvador Castro for KUT

Despite accusations the state is violating voting rights, Gov. Greg Abbott did not call for the Texas Secretary of State to rescind an advisory he sent out last week that said his office found thousands of possible noncitizens on the state’s voter rolls.

Texas Officials Say They Are Trying To Verify That List Of Alleged Noncitizen Voters

By Jan 29, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

Texas officials said they are working with local election officials to make sure no eligible voters are removed from the state’s voter rolls, as they work to identify noncitizens on the rolls.

Civil Rights Group Sues Texas Over Its Call To Remove Alleged Noncitizens From Voter Rolls

By Jan 29, 2019
Salvador Castro for KUT

A Latino civil rights organization filed a lawsuit in federal court today against Texas' effort to identify noncitizens who are registered to vote.

The lawsuit brought by the the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) argues state officials violated the Voting Rights Act when they advised local registrars to remove alleged noncitizens from their voter rolls.

Texas' Top Election Official Says Nearly 100,000 Voters Aren't U.S. Citizens

By Jan 25, 2019
Montinique Monroe for KUT

The Texas Secretary of State says nearly 100,000 people on the state's voter rolls are not U.S. citizens.

In an advisory today, Secretary of State David Whitley told voter registrars that the Texas Department of Public Safety has identified as many as 95,000 non-U.S. citizens who have a registration record attached to their name. The agency estimates as many as 58,000 of those people have voted "in one or more Texas elections." 