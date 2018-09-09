Higher Ed: Instructional Media Then And Now

Remember those old film strips in school that would advance frame by frame, fueled by an annoying beep? Instructional media has certainly improved quite a bit since those days. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss if better videos make for better learning.

Ed spent much of his summer "vacation" taping a new round of instructional math videos, complete with updated graphics and special effects. But how do videos impact learning? Ed says technology alone will not make for better educational outcomes. Listen to the episode to get his thoughts on whether educational videos can be entertaining and educational or if the two should never mix.

A new season of "Higher Ed" also means a new puzzler. This one is more about logic and less about math.

This episode was recorded on Aug. 9, 2018.

