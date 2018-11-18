Higher Ed: The Well Read Grownup

In school, our reading choices are mostly dictated by what is assigned for classes or from reading lists. But once we are out of school, the decisions are up to us.  In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss the joys and impacts of lifelong reading.

Ed believes that there are a couple of  keys to staying well read beyond our school years.

One: expand the canon of what is considered "must reads" in school and beyond.

"Those canons traditionally are Western, usually written by white dead men," says Ed.  "What about the voices of individuals who are out there, in history and beyond, who were creative beings, or even not, but just having their story told....And so now, the question is, how do we find a balance where we can get a diversity of voices and perspectives?"

Two: read books that will push us in reading and in other arenas.

"Reading can transport you to a world where you might not be comfortable but you can actually find your way," Ed believes. "That's really the exciting world of ideas which can be reflected through reading." Ed says exploring new ideas in our reading can lead us to exploring new ideas in other aspects of our lives.

What are on Ed's and Jennifer's bookshelves? Ed says he prefers non-fiction and likes reading about the art of comedy. But he also was completely mesmerized by the "Harry Potter"series. Jennifer also favors non-fiction but cites "The Thorn Birds" and "The World According to Garp" as favorite reads from the past.

What is the one classic series that Jennifer has never touched? And what is the one book that Ed suggests everyone read?

Listen to the full episode to find out, and to get the answers to the riddles about veggies and witches!

This episode was recorded on Oct. 30, 2018.

Higher Ed: Taking Skills Learned In The Classroom To The Voting Booth

By Nov 4, 2018

One reason often cited by non-voters for their lack of participation goes something like this: "My vote doesn't really count" or "How can my one vote make any difference?" Voter turnout among college-aged students is traditionally low in midterm election years. But this year is shaping up to be different.

In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss how to sustain that interest even when national politics are not so charged.

Higher Ed: Better Problem Solving Through Puzzles

By Oct 28, 2018

Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger calls his "Effective Thinking and Creative Puzzle-Solving" class at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, the "Seinfeld" of classes. Why? Burger claims that class is about nothing. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss why that kind of class is actually about something pretty profound.

Higher Ed: Speaking Up And Speaking Out In the Classroom (And Elsewhere)

By Oct 21, 2018

Remember the character on the 1970's tv sitcom "Welcome Back, Kotter" - Arnold Horshack - who enthusiastically waved his hand in the air and bounced up and down in his seat because he always wanted to answer questions in class? For many students, speaking up in school is actually something they try to avoid. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss the dynamics of classroom dialogue.

Higher Ed: Why The College Major May Matter Less Than We've Always Thought

By Oct 12, 2018

Choosing a major is a rite of passage for higher education students, and it can feel like a – dare we say it –major decision with lifelong implications. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss what could – and sometimes should –go into choosing a major plan of study.

Higher Ed: Self Promotion In Academia

By Oct 7, 2018

A provocative column this year in The Chronicle of Higher Education laments the rise of what the author calls the "promotional intellectual." Dr. Jeffrey J. Williams of Carnegie Mellon University believes the old adage in academia of "publish or perish" has evolved into "promote or perish." In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss promoting one's academic work.