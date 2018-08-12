Higher Ed: Who's Really In Control Of Learning?

This episode was originally posted on Feb 4, 2018.

A lot of people have input when it comes to formal education: teachers, students, administrators, staff and parents for starters. In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss who out of all those groups, though, is actually in control of the quality of the education provided.

Ed and Jennifer examine who does - and who actually should - take responsibility for education when there are so many cooks in the kitchen. They also discuss the critical role students play in owning their own educational experiences and the value of giving them autonomy (at least at a certain point in their formal education) to make choices for better or for worse.

It's also time for the solution to the "random walk" puzzler. It turns out that it's anything but random.

This episode was recorded Nov. 7, 2017.

