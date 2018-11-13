Hillary Clinton Likely Cut From Texas Curriculum; Helen Keller Back In

The Texas State Board of Education appeared poised Tuesday to restore disability rights advocate Helen Keller to the state's third-grade social studies curriculum standards, one of several proposed deletions made earlier this year that drew widespread criticism.

Keller's proposed removal from the curriculum was among the most high-profile of the proposed changes released in September, which also included removing references to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the importance of Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs, in World War II.

The state board is meeting this week to finalize the changes to social studies curriculum, part of a streamlining effort that began 10 months ago in response to teacher feedback that the standards included too much material to cover in a school year. Work groups made up of teachers, historians and curriculum experts were tasked with cutting repetitive and unnecessary requirements out of the social studies standards. The board was set to take a preliminary vote on the changes Tuesday after an afternoon discussion, with a final vote set for Friday.

After hours of public testimony Tuesday, the board approved amendments restoring Keller and WASPs to the curriculum. But with no mention of Hillary Clinton during the public hearing, her deletion from high school U.S. history curriculum appeared likely to stand.

Gabrielle Caldwell, a 17-year-old deaf-blind student, testified before the board with her mother, Robbie, urging board members to reconsider striking Helen Keller’s name from the standards.

“Without broad academic knowledge of Helen Keller, deaf-blind students like my daughter cease to exist,” said Robbie Caldwell, a member of the Deaf-Blind Multihandicapped Association of Texas, a disability rights advocacy group for parents of disabled children.

After the Caldwells’ testimony, board chair Donna Bahorich was visibly emotional as she thanked them for their presence at the board meeting.

Even ahead of the vote to restore Helen Keller to the curriculum, board members were expressing a willingness to reconsider her removal.

“I’ve lost a lot of sleep about that,” Pat Hardy, a Fort Worth Republican who represents SBOE District 11, told the Tribune earlier Tuesday. “Helen’s back in.”

Jane O’Brien, who described herself as the parent of a child with a learning difference, called Helen Keller “an important reminder for teachers to not underestimate their students.” Texas has a problematic history with regard to disability rights, said O’Brien, referencing the state’s current legal battle with the U.S. Department of Education for decreasing special education funding.

“People forget about it,” said Paul Daley, whose daughter is deaf-blind and nonverbal and is also a member of the Deaf-Blind Multihandicapped Association of Texas, described the disability community as “the only one that you can join, any day.” He urged the board to put Helen Keller back into the curriculum standards.

“Her story makes my own life a little bit easier,” he said.

Several members of the public also testified on the proposed deletion of the Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II, or WASPs, receiving a warm reception from the board. An amendment to restore the WASPs to third-grade standards passed unanimously.

Defenders of the cuts to the policy have stressed that removing important historical figures from the state’s requirements did not prevent individual schools from teaching them.

“It should be noted that curriculum standards are merely a floor for instruction, not a ceiling,” Bahorich wrote in a op/ed in September that originally ran in The Washington Post. “Allowing time for teacher flexibility encourages the inclusion of topics and figures relevant to students.”

The board also heard testimony Tuesday on how the state's high school curriculum currently handles the Israel-Palestine conflict, which includes asking students to “explain how Arab rejection of the State of Israel has led to ongoing conflict.” Critics argued that the language inaccurately placed the onus of the conflict exclusively on Palestinians and encouraged the board to update that part of the curriculum as part of the broader changes being approved this week.

