Join Us For Drinks — And Some Civic Engagement — Tuesday Night At The North Door

KUT, the Austin Monitor, Glasshouse Policy and A Functional Democracy are hosting a series of forums for candidates running for Austin City Council this fall.

Join us at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the North Door at 501 Brushy St. for a kick-off event.

RSVP here.

You’ll have a chance to talk one-on-one with candidates, learn a little about how to exercise your right to vote and enjoy a drink at the same time.

Then, join us for the candidate forums in October in each of the districts on the ballot (at least the ones with more than one person running):

District 1— Monday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1164 San Bernard St.

District 3 — Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. at Tamale House East, 1707 East 6th St.

District 8 — Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse Ave.

District 9 — Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at Capital Factory, 701 Brazos St.

Mayor — Monday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1164 San Bernard St.

