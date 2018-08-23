Join Us For A Night Of ATXplained Stories, Performed Live On Stage

  Photo illustration by Julia Reihs/Matt Largey
    Photo illustration by Julia Reihs/Matt Largey

When we started our ATXplained project more than two years ago, we wanted to get our audience more involved with the journalism we do at KUT.

Since then, we’ve done more than 40 stories based on your questions about Austin’s people, places and history. You’ve asked questions about our city that we would never have thought to ask — and the resulting stories have taught us that there are so many more amazing stories to tell.

Now we want to bring you even closer to the work that we do. 

So we’re pleased to announce our very first ATXplained Live. It’s a night of live storytelling — on stage — with your favorite KUT reporters. We’ll see and hear brand-new stories based on questions asked for ATXplained. We’ll also have some special guests and a few surprises.

Join us Friday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Texas Union Theatre on the UT campus.

