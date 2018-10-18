The Lower Colorado River Authority says it won't immediately open a record-setting number of floodgates at Mansfield Dam on Lake Travis. The water authority said yesterday it would open four additional floodgates, bringing the total to eight of the dam's 24, by noon today.

LCRA said today it's possible it will open the gates – but over the next few days, if at all. Lake Travis rose to more than 700 feet above sea level just after midnight this morning. The lake is full at 681 feet. LCRA is projecting the lake will rise to between 705 and 710 feet by Friday

