In A Letter Sent To The Moon, Mayor Steve Adler Offered Aliens Unlimited Queso, Because Why Not?

By 1 minute ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez

Austin Mayor Steve Adler sent a letter to the moon offering aliens unlimited queso. Yes, that is indeed a statement of fact.

Adler partnered with the Arch Mission Foundation to send a letter to extraterrestrials inviting them to visit (or move to) Austin, along with Kerbey Lane's queso recipe, a picture of Austin's own (and former mayoral candidate) Leslie Cochran, millions of English-language documents and books. They were carried on a Space X Falcon rocket that launched last night.

The group's mission is to provide a "backup" of Earth's culture and history in the event of our extinction.

Adler confirmed the queso recipe's launch in a tweet – again, a statement of fact.

According to an announcement, the rocket was also carrying a lunar rover and a dataset that includes more than half-a-billion cross-language translations. The lander is set to land as soon as April 11.

In the letter to presumptive extraterrestrials – again, a statement of fact – Adler called Austin a "community that continues to attract sentient beings," and offered incentives to relocate here, including:

That's right. A day after National Pet Day, the mayor offered aliens any dog or cat in the city of Austin – again, statement of fact – which, presumably, could include your very own. And, if you're in a band, you could be compulsorily drafted into playing unnumbered functions for alien life forms. Have a great weekend.

Read Mayor Adler's full letter below.

Steve Adler
Queso
Kerbey Lane Cafe

