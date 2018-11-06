LIVE: Early Voting Results Show Adler With Commanding Lead In Mayoral Race

It's Election Day! Polls in Travis County close at 7 p.m. Turnout was strong across Texas during early voting, far surpassing participation in the 2014 midterms. We'll see if that momentum continues today.

Here are races we're watching; we'll update with results as they come in:

Mayor and City Council | Local bonds and propositions | U.S. Senate | AISD Board of Trustees | ACC Board of Trustees | Central Texas Congressional Districts | State House | State Senate | Statewide Offices

________

7:29 p.m. We're updating results in the mayor and City Council races here.

7:20 p.m. — Early voting totals put incumbent Steve Adler in the lead in the race for mayor, with 61 percent of the vote. His nearest challenger, Laura Morrison, had 19 percent.

NEW: @MayorAdler leads the Austin mayoral race in early voting numbers with a strong 61% over the rest of the field. His biggest competitor, @LauraForMayor, has just 19%. pic.twitter.com/Tzkfsax11e — Audrey McGlinchy (@AKMcGlinchy) November 7, 2018

6:27 p.m. — With an hour to go, 96,509 people have voted in Travis County today.

@TravisCoClerk 6 pm Election Day Hourly Vote Totals pic.twitter.com/KQbfOWKBx1 — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) November 7, 2018

5:01 p.m. — KUT's Ben Philpott is in Houston following the Cruz campaign.

All set up for tonight at the @tedcruz watch party. In maybe 4 or 5 hours Sen. Cruz will give a speech from this stage. #TXDecides pic.twitter.com/DmgdoSpRGM — Ben Philpott (@BenPhilpottKUT) November 6, 2018

Ashley Lopez is following Beto O'Rourke in El Paso.

4:17 p.m. — Houston-native Beyonce is making some news this evening, posting an endorsement of Beto O'Rourke in his race to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz.

4:14 p.m. – Travis County is reporting that 78,456 voters have cast ballots so far today.

@TravisCoClerk 4 pm Election Day Hourly Vote Totals pic.twitter.com/038KfFx4t3 — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) November 6, 2018

3:22 p.m. – KUT's Nadia Hamdan met Lynne and Jim Tucker at a polling place in Round Rock.

Lynne and Jim Tucker voted early but decided to spend #ElectionDay outside a polling place in Round Rock, TX to support their party. They say they live in this area and want their neighbors to know that they’re proud conservatives. #TXDecides pic.twitter.com/rZxafFKGHa — Nadia Hamdan (@nadzhamz) November 6, 2018

Jim Tucker, a retired police officer from San Diego, said they had to move to Texas because of "what the liberals have done" to California.

3:05 p.m. – Travis County Election Clerk Ambrose Gonzales, who was working the polls at the North Village Branch Library in North Austin, told KUT's Joseph Leahy he has been seeing a surprising number of first-time voters, both during early voting and today.

Sarah Callia, 18, was one of those first-time voters:

1:13 p.m. – Travis County has crossed 50,000 Election Day voters.

@TravisCoClerk 1 pm Election Day Hourly Vote Totals pic.twitter.com/dhH3QXR1CG — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) November 6, 2018

In Williamson County, more than 20,000 voters have cast ballots.

12:28 p.m. – Just after noon, Travis County says nearly 45,000 voters have cast ballots on Election Day, with nearly 10,000 checking in at the polls between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

@TravisCoClerk Noon Election Day Hourly Vote Totals pic.twitter.com/4AQ48UkpUQ — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) November 6, 2018

Meanwhile in Williamson County, over 17,000 voters have cast ballots this morning, according to the county's elections office.

KUT's Nadia Hamdan spoke with a couple of those voters earlier this morning.

KUT's Nadia Hamdan spoke with Afanwi Nchotu and Lynne Tucker outside a Randall's polling place in Round Rock

11:54 a.m. – As the morning comes to a close, the Travis County Clerk says nearly 35,000 people have voted so far on Election Day. And, it appears, the county's real-time map of wait times at polling locations is back online.

@TravisCoClerk 11 AM Election Day Hourly Vote Totals pic.twitter.com/i1YtY82lPH — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) November 6, 2018

In East Austin, KUT's Mose Buchele asked voters outside the Pan-Am Center what's motivating them as they head to the polls – including first-time voters Evan Kinney and Amanda Sanchez.

KUT's Claire McInerny spoke with Huston-Tillotson University students outside the Carver Center before they headed in to vote and ran into Democratic state Sen. Kirk Watson, who's on the ballot today against Republican challenger George Hindman and Libertarian Micah M. Verlander.

Senator @KirkPWatson visits the polling place at the Carver Center, thanking Austinites for coming out to vote. pic.twitter.com/eylfs31X7A — Claire McInerny (@ClaireMcInerny) November 6, 2018

In South Austin, some voters report waiting as long as an hour in the line at the Randall's at Ben White and Manchaca Road.

Line may be out the door at Randall’s Ben White, but voting booths are just inside the automatic doors. One voter said it took more than an hour. #TXDecides pic.twitter.com/kvLymE0sCW — Jimmy (@maasdinero) November 6, 2018

Meanwhile, KUT's Ben Philpott is headed down to Houston to cover Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign as the election returns roll in, while Ashley Lopez covers Democratic challenger U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke in El Paso.

On the road to @tedcruz’s election HQ in Houston. Full coverage of Election Day starts tonight at 7 at @KUT pic.twitter.com/5h2h8jcmv7 — Ben Philpott (@BenPhilpottKUT) November 6, 2018

10:27 a.m. – The Travis County Clerk says, so far, 25,147 voters have cast ballots this morning.

In Austin, a couple of City Council candidates have joined voters at their in-district polling places.

District 8 candidate Frank Ward met voters at the Circle C Community Center in Southeast Austin. He was joined by outgoing District 8 Council Member Ellen Troxclair.

Austin City Council member, Ellen Troxclair, chats with voters waiting in line at the Circle C Community Center as she campaigns for Frank Ward as her replacement. #TXDecides pic.twitter.com/ozKHvI8ZZL — Sangita Menon (@GOATCSPANFan) November 6, 2018

District 1 candidate Reedy Spigner continued outreach efforts at the Fiesta at 38th Street and I-35.

District 1 candidate @ReedySpignerIII was out greeting voters - and me (I was just picking up some chips!) - at the Fiesta on 38th this morning. He said he's been out campaigning since 4:30 this morning. #TXDecides pic.twitter.com/DdZ4iuzUO8 — Stephanie Federico (@steph_federico) November 6, 2018

Jimmy Maas reports half-hour wait times at Wheatsville Co-Op on Lamar Boulevard, where he also happened upon a choir serenading voters.

“Resistance Choir of South Central Texas” plans to sing for long lines at polling places. They sang the hits like “This Land is Your Land,” “Who Are the People in Your Neighborhood” and this ditty at Wheatsville Co-op. #TXDecides @KUT pic.twitter.com/lOyifuy2hl — Jimmy (@maasdinero) November 6, 2018

Earlier this morning, Syeda Hasan reported some technical difficulties led to slow-moving lines at the Church of Christ in Hyde Park.

Some technical issues at the Church of Christ in Hyde Park, where the line to vote is moving slowly - a poll worker says a printer is down, which has slowed the voting process - but she’s reminding folks that in Travis County, you can vote anywhere on Election Day. #TXDecides pic.twitter.com/ZgQi0mlnlj — Syeda Hasan (@KUTsyeda) November 6, 2018

9:13 a.m. – The Travis County Clerk's office says its website is back online. Its real-time map of wait times at polling locations is still not functional

@TravisCoClerk County Clerk's website went down due to capacity issues. Vendor was able to resolve the issue and it is now working. https://t.co/AgcoDhxzwi — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) November 6, 2018

8:28 a.m. – The Travis County Clerk is advising would-be voters to look up their nearest polling place on the county website until it's real-time map of polling places is fully functional. You can find that here, or in the embed below.

The county's map and website have been intermittently functional since polls opened this morning.

7:38 a.m. – Less than an hour after polls opened, the Travis County Clerk's office says its official website is down.

@TravisCoClerk County Clerk's website is down so voters should use https://t.co/wivh6RkCYu to locate vote centers and ballot information. — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) November 6, 2018

However, you can still find all the Election Day-related information you need at VoteTravis.com.

7:30 a.m. – Polls are open, and Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir tells KUT's Syeda Hasan that the Austin area could see as many 100,000 voters on Election Day – that's in addition to the 372,000 voters who cast ballots during early voting.

KUT's Syeda Hasan spoke with Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir

With that glut of voters, DeBeauvoir told voters to avoid perennially congested voting lines at grocery stores and find a less busy voting location on the county's real-time map of voting locations. She expects a mid-morning lull at voting places after polls open, then a lunch rush, but things will get really busy after 4 p.m. until polls close at 7 p.m.

Voters are beginning to line up to cast their ballots at the Church of Christ in Hyde Park on W. 43rd Street. Polls open in 2 minutes. #txdecides #tx2018 pic.twitter.com/VyM4EfewUI — Syeda Hasan (@KUTsyeda) November 6, 2018

Keep in mind, if you're in line before a poll closes, you can still vote.