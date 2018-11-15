Media Invited to Cover Annual Holiday Sing-Along, Tree Lighting and Stroll, Downtown on Dec. 1

WHAT: KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience, and the Downtown Austin Alliance invite the community to start the holidays downtown at the annual Holiday Sing-Along and Stroll! All events are free and open to the public.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Congress Ave. will be abuzz with holiday cheer during the Holiday Stroll, which includes the annual Sing-Along and downtown tree lighting. Enjoy free performances throughout the evening by Polyphonic Spree, Superfonicos, Shy Beast, DJ Girlfriend and the Austin Children’s Choir. This year, there is an extra hour of holiday fun, with the event extending to 10 p.m.!

At 6 p.m., guests will gather at the south steps of the Capitol to sing songs of the season, kicked off by KUT "Morning Edition" Host Jennifer Stayton and led by KUTX music hosts John Aielli and Elizabeth McQueen. Complementary commemorative songbooks will be available to attendees while supplies last.

The Sing-Along concludes at 7 p.m. with a countdown to the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree at 11th St. and Congress Ave. The 45’ tree, sponsored this year by Spectrum, features 137,000 LED lights and rotates through a programmed light show. The tree will stay up throughout the month of December and play holiday songs at the top and bottom of every hour featuring some of Austin’s favorite musicians, including Willie Nelson, Asleep at the Wheel, Dale Watson, Vallejo and others.

Stroll attendees can participate in a variety of fun activities, such as a local artisan market, live interactive art performances by SprATX, Nunamaana, Ascent Aerialists and more. Kids can write letters to Santa and play in magic snow in the Spectrum News Kids Zone. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the Holiday Stroll to take Christmas wish lists and sit for photos from Santa’s Austin-thentic Volkswagen bus!

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 5-10 p.m.

5 p.m. Stroll begins

6 p.m. Sing-Along begins

7 p.m. Tree lighting

WHERE: The Stroll takes place along Congress Ave. from 11th St. to 9th St. The Sing-Along takes place at the south steps of the Texas State Capitol. The tree is located at the south gates of the Capitol lawn on Congress Ave (11th St. and Congress Ave.).

MEDIA OPPS: Representatives from KUT and KUTX, and Downtown Austin Alliance and the artists are available for interviews before, during and after the event.

Visuals include crowds of people singing, Austinites participating in events, children’s activities, lighting of the tree, Austin musicians performing, and more.

Note to editors: Photos from previous years’ events are available on KUT’s Flicker pages 2017 Sing-Along photos and the Downtown Austin Alliance Flickr site.

