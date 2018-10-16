Meet The 2018 Austin City Council Candidates: District 9

There are five Austin City Council seats up for grabs in the November election, along with a race for mayor. To help get you ready to vote, KUT is publishing overviews of each race.

Here are the candidates running for District 9, which runs through Central Austin from the Hyde Park neighborhood to the Oltorf Street area.

Kathie Tovo

Tovo is the incumbent in District 9. She is running again to continue her work on affordability and homelessness issues, and to support the city’s paid sick leave ordinance and living wage for city employees.

Danielle Skidmore

Skidmore has worked as a public-sector engineer for two decades. Her campaign focuses on affordable housing and transportation, and efforts to reduce displacement from gentrification.

Isiah Jones

A UT-Austin student, Jones calls himself very liberal and is running on a platform of increased affordable housing, better public transit and lower property taxes.

Linda O’Neal

O’Neal is a long-time high school teacher. Her campaign says she is pushing for solutions to make Austin a more affordable city. She also wants to further projects to help protect the environment and look to private companies to help solve Austin’s transit issues.

