Michael Cohen's Lawyer Says His Client Would Never Accept Pardon From 'Corrupt' Trump

Updated at 9:25 a.m. ET

Less than a day after Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts in federal court — ranging from tax evasion to campaign finance violations — Trump's longtime attorney and fixer is downplaying the possibility of a pardon. In fact, Cohen's own lawyer, Lanny Davis, says his client would outright reject one if it were granted.

"I know that Mr. Cohen would never accept a pardon from a man that he considers to be both corrupt and a dangerous person in the oval office," Davis tells NPR's Morning Edition, referring to the president later in the interview as a "criminal."

"And [Cohen] has flatly authorized me to say under no circumstances would he accept a pardon from Mr. Trump," Davis added, "who uses the pardon power in a way that no president in American history has ever used a pardon — to relieve people of guilt who committed crimes, who are political cronies of his."

Conjecture about a presidential pardon picked up steam in the hours following Cohen's guilty plea Tuesday, in which he implicated President Trump in multiple counts involving unlawful campaign contributions.

In court, Cohen did not name Trump, referring instead to "a candidate for federal office." But Davis made clear that Cohen was talking about the president. Cohen said Tuesday that he had been directed to use payments to stifle stories from two women. Former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film actress Stephanie Clifford — aka Stormy Daniels — have both said they had affairs with Trump and were paid to keep silent.

Trump, for his part, has acknowledged that he paid Cohen between $100,000 and $250,000 last year. Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have said the president reimbursed Cohen for the payments, which Trump described as being "used to stop the false and extortionist accusations" made by Daniels.

On Wednesday, Trump sharply criticized his former lawyer: "If anyone is looking for a good lawyer," he tweeted, "I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Cohen!"

The same day that Cohen pleaded guilty, Trump's onetime campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was convicted on eight federal counts in his tax and bank fraud trial.

Tuesday's legal developments open the possibility that Trump could exercise his presidential prerogative to pardon both men — a prerogative that Trump has shown little hesitation exercising since taking office.

One of those pardons Davis brought up specifically in Wednesday's interview: the one issued to former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a staunch Trump supporter. Arpaio had been convicted of criminal contempt after defying a judge's order to stop detaining immigrants because they lacked legal status. Though Arpaio was "clearly guilty," Davis asserted, Trump pardoned him last year.

"Mr. Cohen is not interested in being dirtied by a pardon from such a man," Davis added.

The turnabout is striking, as Cohen had once declared he "would take a bullet for the president." It was underscored Wednesday morning, when Cohen's lawyer lit into the president in no uncertain terms.

"[Trump] has not pled guilty to a crime, but his own lawyers have described him directing somebody to do something that is a criminal act — which is to hush up his affairs with two women," Davis says. "And that's not what this is about: It's about his hushing up those affairs in order to influence the outcome of an election."

Davis also referred to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Trump has repeatedly referred to the investigation as a "witch hunt," even calling for his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, to shut it down.

But that probe continues — and Davis says Cohen has valuable information on that score as well, without going into detail about what exactly that information may be.

"If he tells the truth to the special counsel who talks to him, and I believe he will," Davis says, "he will have topics that in my opinion will be of interest to the special counsel in his Russian investigation and related topics."

