Mother And Daughter On WWII, Thanksgiving And Lifelong Friendships

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Sandra Kroger spent some time in the StoryCorps mobile booth with her daughter, Carolyn Kroger Estes. They shared a lot of family stories, including Sandra’s memories of being a child during World War II, and her meeting her lifelong friend Sandy.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

Thank you to our sponsors of StoryCorps' visit to Austin: Cap Metro and We Are Blood