Multiple Casualties In Shooting Near Pittsburgh Synagogue

Police have confirmed a shooting near the Tree of Life synagogue in East Pittsburgh, and that it is an active shooter situation. The morning service at the synagogue started at about 9:45 a.m. ET, according to the Tree of Life website. There were reports of a shooting beginning at about 10:20 a.m.

Multiple casualties are reported, and there are ambulances and police officers on the scene. Residents of the neighborhood have been warned to shelter in place, and avoid the area. The story is developing.

