If your tap water smelled strange this morning, you're not alone. South Austin residents began noticing the smell this morning, and Austin Water says work on a waterline at a Southwest Austin treatment plant is the culprit.

Ginny Guerrero says there is no threat to the water and that it is safe for customers to drink. The smell is a result of work at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant in Southwest Austin. It's expected to subside throughout the day, Guerrero said.

This is a developing story.