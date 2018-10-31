O'Rourke Received Threatening Messages From Pipe Bomb Suspect Cesar Sayoc, His Campaign Says

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Beto O'Rourke speaks at his Turn out for Texas campaign event at Auditorium Shores on Sept. 29, 2018.
    Beto O'Rourke speaks at his Turn out for Texas campaign event at Auditorium Shores on Sept. 29, 2018.
    Montinique Monroe/KUT

Months before he was arrested on allegations of mailing bombs to several prominent Democrats, Cesar Sayoc sent threatening messages over Facebook to U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, a spokesman for O'Rourke's U.S. Senate campaign confirmed Wednesday.

"We received a threat via Facebook from that individual in April, a threat toward Beto, and we immediately reported it to the [U.S.] Capitol police," the spokesman, Chris Evans, said in a text message. "Then we turned over the message and the information and the threat to the FBI in July."

The messages, first reported by The Dallas Morning News, included pictures of O'Rourke's family and a warning to "hug your loved ones everytime you leave home. See you soon."

Last week, the FBI sent agents to O'Rourke's El Paso campaign office to check the mail.

Sayoc faces charges that include interstate transportation of explosives and illegal mailing of explosives. The bombs were sent to the homes or offices of former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and billionaire George Soros, who has donated to Democratic causes.

Asked about the threats during a campaign stop Wednesday afternoon in Austin, O'Rourke said he was confident Texans would rise above the animosity.

"We just got to continue to do our best to be good to one another, to try to lead by example," O'Rourke said, recalling a man who greeted O'Rourke earlier in the day in Irving and told him he voted straight-ticket Republican but just wanted to thank O'Rourke for the campaign he is running.

“That’s the Texas spirit," O'Rourke added. "I feel safe in this state. I feel like we do right and good by one another when given the chance, and we’re going to continue to do that."

Another possible Texas target was state Rep. Poncho Nevárez, D-Eagle Pass, who told The Texas Tribune on Wednesday that he heard from the FBI this week. On Tuesday morning, he said, agents came to his office in Eagle Pass to inform him that Sayoc had been searching for him online.

“The guy was Googling me, stalking me, trying to find out stuff about me — coming up with my address at the Capitol and at home,” Nevárez said.

Hours later on Tuesday, Nevárez was informed that a suspicious package had been mailed to his office at the Texas Capitol in Austin, resulting in the evacuation of several offices in the building. Law enforcement officials eventually said that “no viable threat was discovered.”

Nevárez said he had no idea why he might have been a target for Sayoc — but the coincidence was eerie. He added that he plans to step up security measures.

Tags: 
Beto O'Rourke
Ted Cruz

Related Content

Apparent 'Pipe Bombs' Mailed To Clinton, Obama And CNN

By & Oct 24, 2018

Updated at 9:38 p.m. ET

At least seven suspicious packages containing what the FBI called potentially destructive devices have been sent since Monday to several leading Democratic Party figures and to CNN in New York, triggering a massive investigation.

Who Is Cesar Sayoc? Bomb Suspect Has Criminal History, Attacked Democrats Online

By Vanessa Romo Oct 27, 2018

Updated at 7:40 p.m. ET

Cesar Altieri Sayoc, the Florida man arrested and charged on Friday in connection with the wave of improvised explosive devices mailed this week to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump, has a long criminal history, including a charge of making a bomb threat.

Senate Race Tops $100 Million With Latest Filings From Ted Cruz And Beto O'Rourke

By Oct 26, 2018
Robin Jerstad: Cruz/Leslie Boorhem-Stephenson: O'Rourke

More than $100 million has now been raised for the U.S. Senate race in Texas.

Thursday was the deadline for the candidates to report their fundraising numbers for the first 17 days of October, and their figures pushed the total fundraising for the race into nine-figure territory. The Democratic nominee, Beto O'Rourke, raked in $8.5 million — another enormous haul — while Republican incumbent Ted Cruz brought in $5.2 million.

What Do Ted Cruz And Beto O'Rourke Say About Climate Change On The Campaign Trail?

By Diana Nguyen Oct 24, 2018
Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News

From Marfa Public Radio:

Senate candidates from Texas, Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke, have spent a lot of time discussing their stances on immigration, health care and the economy while on the campaign trail. But the environment is a topic that is seldom discussed.  

That's why Jon Gergen, a retired listener from Plano, asked Texas Decides: "Specifically what policies Mr. Cruz and Mr. O’Rourke are for, or against, to deal with what I perceive most of the scientific community believes is a severe climate problem."

'Abolish ICE'? Senate Candidate Beto O'Rourke Isn't So Sure

By Jul 4, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Congressman Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate challenging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat, has so far resisted pressure from grassroots groups to call for abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The agency has become a lightning rod under the Trump administration.