Pentagon: 5,000 Troops Will Be Deployed To U.S.-Mexico Border

By , & 55 minutes ago
  • A Border Protection officer stands next to a recently completed section of the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, Calif., on Friday. The Pentagon says it will send 5,000 U.S. troops to the border.
    A Border Protection officer stands next to a recently completed section of the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, Calif., on Friday. The Pentagon says it will send 5,000 U.S. troops to the border.
    Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images
Originally published on October 29, 2018 4:05 pm

Updated at 5:05 p.m. ET

The U.S. military will be sending 5,000 support troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

The exact number could be slightly higher or lower, a Pentagon official told NPR. The official said the deployment is being done to support the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.

The uniformed troops will likely be active-duty Army personnel, with perhaps some members of the Army Reserve and Marines. There are already 2,100 National Guard members deployed to the border.

The announcement comes as a caravan of migrants is making its way from Central America to the southwest border of the U.S. CBP Assistant Commissioner of Public Affairs Andrew Meehan said in a news conference Monday afternoon that there are approximately 3,500 people in one group, which is currently at the Chiapas-Oaxaca border in southern Mexico. A second group of about 3,000 migrants is at the border crossing between Guatemala and Mexico, he said.

President Trump has been warning against the caravan for weeks. On Monday morning, he tweeted: "Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!"

Because the Posse Comitatus Act prohibits the U.S. military from performing law enforcement activities within the United States, these troops will be in support roles only. They will not have arresting power and won't interact with migrants.

Those deployed will include engineers, planners, military police, pilots, cooks and medical personnel. Among the work the troops will undertake is the building of camps to house CBP personnel along the Mexican border.

The troops will come from Army bases around the country, including Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Riley in Kansas, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, and Joint Base Lewis McCord in Washington. By the end of the week, they'll head to staging bases in California, south Texas and Arizona.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
Immigration

