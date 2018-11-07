Pflugerville Voters Reject Becoming Part Of Austin Community College Boundaries

Austin Community College will not include Pflugerville in its boundaries after voters rejected annexation Tuesday. Fifty-four percent of Pflugerville voters voted against the ballot proposition.

Voters also chose to keep two incumbent members of the ACC Board of Trustees; the third open seat on the board will go to a runoff election.

Current board chair Barbara Mink will keep her seat after receiving 75 percent of the votes. Mink has served on the ACC Board of Trustees since 2000.

Julie Nitsch also keeps her position in the Place 9 seat, after beating opponent Lora Weber with 60 percent of the votes.

None of the candidates in the Place 8 position got 50 percent of the votes, so this race will go to a runoff election Dec. 11. Stephanie Gharakhanian received 49 percent of the votes, followed by Sarah Mills with 34 percent, and Douglas Gibbins with 16 percent.