We're collecting all of KUT's coverage of the midterm elections – how to register, how to get an absentee ballot, who the candidates are, and everything else – all in one place.

If you don't see something you want to know about here, let us know! Ask about it for our Texas Decides project. We'll add more coverage to this page as we get closer to early voting, which starts on Oct. 22, and Election Day on Nov. 6.