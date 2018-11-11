Police Clear Buc-ee's In Bastrop After Reported Bomb Threat

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: Officials say they have cleared the area and no explosive devices were found. They say there is no further threat to public safety. The store should be re-opening soon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police and fire officials are investigating a bomb threat at the Buc-ee's in Bastrop, according to a press release from the city.

The area around the store at 1700 SH-71 has been evacuated and the Austin Police Bomb Squad is searching the area.

SH-71 and SH-95 remain open to traffic.

The city is urging residents to remain calm and avoid the area while the investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.