President Trump To Visit Pittsburgh After Deadly Synagogue Shooting

By 46 minutes ago
  • A woman stands at a memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday.
    Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images
Originally published on October 29, 2018 3:17 pm

President Trump will visit Pittsburgh on Tuesday to show support for victims of the city's deadly synagogue shooting.

A White House spokeswoman dismissed suggestions that Trump's rhetoric has contributed to a hostile climate in the country. She said Trump won't shy away from drawing distinctions with Democrats in the final week before the midterm elections.

"The American people reject hatred, bigotry, prejudice and violence," press secretary Sarah Sanders declared, two days after a gunman shot and killed 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. "We are a nation that believes in religious liberty, tolerance, and respect."

In a voice breaking with emotion, Sanders noted that Trump's daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren are Jewish.

"Anti-Semitism is a plague to humanity," Sanders said. "We all have a duty to confront anti-Semitism in all its forms and everywhere and anywhere it appears."

Trump has drawn criticism in some quarters for his outspoken attacks on Democrats and a caravan of Central American migrants traveling toward the U.S. The suspect in the Pittsburgh shooting had complained on social media about an influx of refugees.

Sanders rejected the suggestion that Trump's divisive language might have inspired the synagogue shooter, or a Florida man accused of sending homemade pipe bombs to prominent Democrats.

"The only person responsible for carrying out either of these heinous acts were the individuals who carried them out," she said.

Trump temporarily toned down his campaign rhetoric in response to the pipe-bomb investigation and the Pittsburgh shooting. But with just over a week before the votes are counted in the midterm elections, Sanders said the president would continue to push back vigorously against his political opponents.

"The president is going to continue to draw contrasts," Sanders said, noting that Democrats had been equally vocal in criticizing Trump. "The president is going to continue to fight back."

She also defended the president's attacks on the news media, which Trump has accused of fueling division in society, and insisted Trump has played an important, healing role in times of national tragedy.

"Every time our country has experienced the type of heartache and pain that we have over the last week, this is a president who has risen to that occasion," Sanders said.

Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Related Content

'Wonderful People, Good Souls': The Victims Of The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

By 23 hours ago

Updated at 4:03 p.m. ET

Eleven people were killed on Saturday when a gunman entered Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue and opened fire on the congregants. The victims ranged in age from 54 to 97; eight were men, three were women. Two of them were brothers, and two were a married couple.

Chuck Diamond was a rabbi at Tree of Life until about a year ago, and he remains a member of the community, living just around the corner from the synagogue. He knew many of the victims.

Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims Identified

By Shannon Van Sant Oct 28, 2018

At a press conference Sunday morning, officials said victims of a shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue range in age from 54 to 97. All but two of the victims were over the age of 65, and include one married couple, and two brothers. Six others were wounded, including four police officers.

The Allegheny County Chief Medical Examiner released a list of congregants killed in the attack:

Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland, City of Pittsburgh

Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township

Suspect Charged With 29 Federal Counts In Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre

By Shannon Van Sant Oct 27, 2018

Updated at 12:14 a.m. ET on Sunday

Federal prosecutors have charged Robert Bowers, the 46-year-old suspected gunman who carried out a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, with 29 counts in the deaths of 11 people, The Associated Press reports.

"Please know that justice in this case will be swift and it will be severe," Scott Brady, the chief federal prosecutor in western Pennsylvania, said at a news conference, according to the AP, describing the massacre as a "terrible and unspeakable act of hate."