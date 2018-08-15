Raul Garza's New Play Is 'There And Back'

By 2 hours ago

"It's not personal experience for me," playwright Raul Garza says of his new work, There and Back. "But it's a story that's told from a personal point of view, as opposed to something about statistics or policy only."

With There and Back, Garza is attempting to give a human face to the story of immigration. "Obviously -- obviously if you could see and the group -- that's the background that I'm from, Mexican-American. But the experience that we see in the play is not one that I had directly. It's one I saw a lot growing up. It's one that a lot of us, especially from South Texas and Central Texas see in our everyday lives. But we never really get to look at it closely from the viewpoint of the person experiencing it firsthand."

There and Back follows the story of Gloria, an immigrant from Mexico, through several decades of her experience in the United States.  "She crossed over into the United States to be with her husband, to reunite with her husband, who's already been working as a farm worker in the United States for about six years," says Karina Dominguez, who plays Gloria. "He's sold this dream to her -- the American Dream. And so she arrives in the United States, she arrives to this farmworker camp, with a lot of really high expectations. And the reality doesn't necessarily match up with what the expectations are."

Giselle Marie Muñoz plays the Virgen de Guadalupe, or at least Gloria's vision of her. "She is summoned by Gloria, and Gloria's heart is aching as she's realizing this isn't what she expected," she says. "So she needs a friend. She needs a little help, she needs a little guidance."

"We had decided a year ago in our season that we wanted to do a show about immigration," says Patti Neff-Tiven, who's directing this show and is the co-artistic director of Grand Floor Theatre. "We do show that are by and for underrepresented communities and try to get those kind of stories out there, stories that we might not necessarily hear in the general public all the time."

"We've taken on this responsibility and this opportunity to reclaim the human face of immigration," says Garza. "And stop just talking about numbers and policies and petitions, and give it that human face."

'There and Back' runs through August 25 at Ground Floor Theatre.

arts eclectic

Andy St. Martin Presents 'Parallel Notes (From The Big Picture)'

By Aug 1, 2018
Andy St. Martin

This weekend (and this weekend only), artist Andy St. Martin is showing a collection of new works at Prizer Arts & Letters. "The last year or two, I've decided to try and focus on working on paper," St. Martin says. "And I don't have to prepare that so much -- it's almost like making watercolors. You get the paper out [and] if you have the paint, you can go to work."

Zell Miller III Looks At Gentrification In 'Echo Of The Refugee ... Me?'

By Jul 26, 2018

"On all fronts, I've been affected by gentrification," says Zell Miller III. "As a teacher who has a kid who lives in Kyle, or they live in Del Valle. ... I've got kids from Round Rock, man, because their families cannot afford rent anywhere in the city."

Miller, who's an educator by day and also a multifaceted writer and performer, has seen the effects of gentrification for years in Austin, and that worries him. 

"And I know that what tends to happen... when they begin to gentrify areas is that you get over-policing of a particular area, so then you have that issue going on," Miller says. "So all of those aspects caused me to write this show."

Jonathon Zemek Takes A Trip To 'Hillcrest'

By Mike Lee Jul 20, 2018

"It came from a desire to be more collaborative," says Jonathon Zemek of his new multimedia project Hillcrest. "You know, [to] work with artists locally that I just adore. So that was kind of the fundamental root of it."  

Hillcrest started with a couple of songs that Zemek wrote after his former band Soul Track Mind came to an end. "The first couple of songs that were written... started to lend themselves more to this... enveloping story," Zemek says. Along with producer Matt Smith, Zemek developed that emerging story into the concept for a graphic novel that would accompany the new album.