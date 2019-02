On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Angela Burt-Murray editorial director of Cocoa Media Group, a new digital media company that launched CocoaFab.com and CocoaFab.TV to feature entertainment, style and original web series for young women of color.

Prior to launching CMG, she was the editor-in-chief of ESSENCE magazine, where she oversaw the editorial direction for ESSENCE magazine—the premier lifestyle, news, fashion and beauty magazine for African-American women—as well as Essence.com—the leading daily online destination to serve that audience.