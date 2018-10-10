'Rosita y Conchita' Returns For Día De Los Muertos

"It was a group process -- the seven of us sat down and worked on every aspect of it as a collective process," says Alexis Herrera of the show Rosita y Conchita. "So it's been really beautiful to see that from the beginning to now, here we are three years later, still going strong. And [the] show's still getting great response and we still love doing it."

The play -- a bilingual musical based on the children's book of the same name by Eric Gonzalez and Erich Haeger -- was first performed at the Austin Scottish Rite Theater in October of 2016 and has quickly become a Día de los Muertos tradition. Not that the cast expected that to happen; they expected that 2016 run to be the only staging of the show, but the audience had different ideas.

"The community has asked for it and we've enjoyed doing it," says Megan Ortiz, who plays Conchita. "So it's kind of become almost a little bit of a tradition, and we're really enjoying that."

"It's about a pair of twin sisters -- Rosita y Conchita -- one, Rosita, has passed on," says musician and company member Andrew Rodriguez. "Conchita is preparing an altar for her on Day of the Dead and Rosita is trying to make her way to the altar."

"I think that anybody can identify with these characters," says Ortiz. "I think anyone can identify with losing somebody and then being able to have that space to honor them."

'Rosita y Conchita' runs through November 2 at the Austin Scottish Rite Theater.

CB Goodman's '*some humans were harmed in the making of this show'

By Oct 4, 2018

There is a lot going on in CB Goodman's new play *some humans were harmed in the making of this show. It takes inspiration from Tony Robbins, PT Barnum, and the true story of the 1903 public execution of an elephant named Topsy; there's drag, there are puppets, and there's self-help testimony.

"There's a lot," says writer/director CB Goodman. "That's why we had to call it a drag-puppetry-self-help-testimony show about Topsy. We're using so many different forms. And I'm really interested in sort of bringing together... how can you do drag and how can you do puppetry and how can you have someone's life story play out in [something] like a big tent revival?"

The play began to take shape in Goodman's mind five years ago, when she read the book Topsy: The Startling Story of the Crooked-Tailed Elephant, P. T. Barnum, and the American Wizard, Thomas Edison by Michael Daly. "And ever since then, that book of Topsy's life and all of the elements that came together to allow her public execution just fascinated me," Goodman says. "And so I decided to take her life and map it onto humans and stage a play."

Kirk Lynn's 'Your Mother's Copy Of The Kama Sutra'

By Oct 1, 2018

"I read this play once upon a time and fell in love with it," says Present Company artistic director Stephanie Carll about Kirk Lynn's Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra. "And new works has never been something that Present Company really had a foothold in. It's always been something that I've wanted to pursue." 

Lynn's play isn't brand new -- it's been produced in New York previously -- but it is making its regional debut with this production. Lynn's happy to see a staging of the show in his hometown. "I'm an Austin writer, and I think writing for an Austin company and Austin actors -- there's a buoyancy, I think, to this production," he says. "There's some heavy material at points throughout the play... [but] the majority of the play really has this buoyancy that keeps floating through it."

Guardia Vieja Brings El Cachivache Tango To Austin

By Sep 27, 2018

"This is a concert and a milonga," says Pooja Kumar of the upcoming event her production company Guardia Vieja is bringing to Austin. "Milonga is probably the word that's not as familiar to most people... it's a tango social, so there will be some social dancing -- you'll see some tango dancers who are going to be dancing to the music -- but we also want people to feel comfortable that it is a concert."