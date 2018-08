KUT’s Ben Philpott (@BenPhilpottKUT) and Alana Rocha (@viaAlana) of the Texas Tribune join Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the midterm election contests that are drawing the most attention in Texas, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for U.S. Senate against incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.



Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.