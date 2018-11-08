Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After Falling, Fracturing 3 Ribs

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for "observation and treatment" after she fell and fractured three ribs, a court spokeswoman says.

Ginsburg, 85, fell in her office at the Supreme Court on Wednesday evening, according to the court. After "experiencing discomfort overnight," she went to a hospital on Thursday morning.

"Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on hr left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment," the statement read. "Updates will be provided as they become available."

