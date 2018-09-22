San Gabriel River In Georgetown Flooding After Heavy Rain

  • Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody posted pictures of flooding at a low-lying area of a mobile home park near the San Gabriel River. No water rescues were required.
After areas of Williamson County received more than six inches of rain overnight, the South Fork San Gabriel River in Georgetown has reached moderate flood stage. That prompted officials to evacuate some people living along the river including in the lower level of the Shady River RV Resort off East State Highway 29.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody posted pictures of the flooded mobile home park and the swollen river in downtown Georgetown. Earlier, the sheriff’s water team was checking for people in flooded vehicles in the Blue Hole area of Liberty Hill.

Georgetown police have closed Blue Hole Park and San Gabriel Park. However, they are allowing people into San Gabriel Park if they have to pick up or drop off an animal at the Williamson County Animal Shelter.

The city of Georgetown has activated its Emergency Operations Center.

The San Gabriel river appears to have crested in moderate flood stage at about 24 feet. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

Elsewhere in Central Texas, parts of Austin received three inches or more of rain in the last 24 hours, according to LCRA rain gauges. At least 89 low water crossings were closed.   

The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms will taper off this morning. No other hazardous weather is forecast for the rest of the weekend

