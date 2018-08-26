Sheriff: 'Multiple Fatalities' After Shooting In Downtown Jacksonville

A "mass shooting" has taken place at a shopping center in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., according to the sheriff's office, resulting in "multiple fatalities."

"Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time," the sheriff said in a tweet. "STAY AWAY."

"Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the sheriff added.

The incident happened at The Jacksonville Landing, a shopping mall and live entertainment space in downtown.

No other information was immediately available, including any details about potential casualties.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

