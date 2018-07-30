Sisters On Their Close Bond, Being Raised By Women And The Type Of Old Ladies They Plan To Become

By 2 minutes ago

Tiffany Lee and Tara Lee

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Sisters Tiffany and Tara Lee sat down together in the StoryCorps mobile booth to share some memories of their mother and grandmother, and to talk about their close sibling bond.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee (no relation to Tiffany or Tara) with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives. 

Thank you to our sponsors of StoryCorps' visit to Austin: Cap Metro and We Are Blood  

Tags: 
StoryCorps Austin

