Sisters On Their Parents' Love And Choosing Happiness

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Sisters Jackie McDonald and Jeannie Barnes spent some time together in the StoryCorps mobile booth, sharing memories of growing up together and of their loving parents, Fred and Donna Thomas.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

