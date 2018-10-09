Some Argue Proposed New Names For Austin Schools Don't Leave Confederacy Behind

By 26 minutes ago
  • John H. Reagan High School was named after the Confederate postmaster general. A committee has proposed just dropping John H. from the school's name.
    John H. Reagan High School was named after the Confederate postmaster general. A committee has proposed just dropping John H. from the school's name.
    Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Despite momentum earlier this year to rid Austin Independent School District properties of links to the Confederacy, the district's Board of Trustees is facing pushback over proposed new names.

At a meeting last night to publicly discuss recommendations for Sidney Lanier and John H. Reagan high schools, The Allan Center and Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School, Board Member Ted Gordon expressed disappointment that both the Lanier and Reagan communities didn't want to leave their names behind.

The committee tasked with recommending names for John H. Reagan suggested just dropping the first name and going by Reagan. It said many people who responded to the district's outreach said they didn't want to erase their personal history and the school's significance in the community. 

The committee representing Sidney Lanier also recommended dropping the first name, though that was its third choice.

“[The names] represent a history that I think we should have a hard time being proud of," said Gordon, whose district includes Reagan. "If Austin isn’t there yet, I think we should admit that. If this board isn’t there yet, I think we should admit that. I think we should keep the names the same.” 

He said he would support putting forward Reagan without the first name if that is what the community wants, but he did ask the district administration to address this history.

"So maybe we could spend a $5,000 to actually do some education in our schools around this," he said. "Kids at least should know what the names of their schools mean besides a football championship.”

A task force evaluating the committees' suggestions also found that just dropping first names did not meet the criteria "which was critical to the purpose of the renaming." 

Ann Teich, whose district includes Lanier, said people complained that the process didn't include them from the beginning. The school was granted a two-week extension to come up with additional names so students and staff could have more input. 

Teich also expressed concern over the cost of changing the names, saying the district has probably been too conservative. 

"I would appreciate having a full cost, at least for Lanier, of what it's going to take to change all the names," she said. "This goes down as deep as ... the ag department and asking how much it would cost to replace, say, 100 whiteboards that they use in competition that all have the name Lanier on them."

There was little discussion over the proposed name for The Allan Center; the task force said the one recommended, Anita Ferrales Coy, met the criteria. The first choice for Fulmore, Sarah Beth Lively, also moved forward.   

The board did not address a new name for Eastside Memorial at the Johnston Campus, which is undergoing renovations. Members of the community want to pick a new name once the building is finished.

The decision ultimately rests with the board, which can come up with entirely new names on its own. Its set to vote at its Oct. 22 meeting.

Tags: 
Confederate Symbols
Austin ISD
Ted Gordon
Ann Teich

Related Content

Ahead Of Vote On Confederate School Name Changes, Community Says They Want The Names To Stay

By Feb 22, 2018
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. for KUT News

The Austin Independent School District met with community members Thursday night to get feedback on whether to change the names of five district buildings. All five buildings were named for people connected to the Confederate military or government during the Civil War.

Austin ISD Board Votes To Change Names Of Schools Honoring Confederate Figures

By Feb 26, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted Monday night to move forward with renaming five district buildings named for men who served in either the Confederate military or government.

Lanier, Reagan and Eastside Memorial high schools, Fulmore Middle School and the Allan Center will get new names.

Here Are The New Names Proposed For Austin ISD Buildings Tied To Confederate Figures

By Cynthia Miranda Oct 3, 2018
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

The Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote Oct. 22 on the proposed new names for four AISD buildings named for Confederate figures.

After a long dispute about whether the buildings commemorated the state’s struggle with racism and inequity, the board voted 7-2 in February to change the names. The buildings to be renamed are Eastside Memorial, Lanier and Reagan high schools, The Allan Center, and Fulmore Middle School.

Austin ISD Schools Honoring Confederate Figures Will Find Out New Names This Semester

By Aug 28, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Five Austin Independent School District schools named for Confederate figures will get renamed this semester.

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted in February to rename the John T. Allan Facility, Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School, Sidney Lanier Early College High School, John H. Reagan Early College High School and Eastside Memorial Early College High School at the Johnston Campus (named for Albert Sidney Johnston).

Equity Office Proposes Renaming 7 Confederate Streets – And Maybe Austin Itself

By Jul 26, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin’s Equity Office is recommending the city remove or change the names of streets, parks and markers in Austin that honor the Confederate States of America and slavery.

The office also suggests eschewing the name “Austin” altogether, as Stephen F. Austin fought to defend slavery in the Texas Revolution and supported the institution after the state gained its independence from Mexico.