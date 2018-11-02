Spanish Language Political Ads Sometimes Alienate English Speakers

By 23 minutes ago
  • Beto O'Rourke speaks at the Texas State Capitol in August at the Rise Up rally for criminal justice reform.
    Beto O'Rourke speaks at the Texas State Capitol in August at the Rise Up rally for criminal justice reform.
    Julia Reihs/KUT

From Texas Standard

As Election Day gets closer, the airwaves are getting more crowded with political ads. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and his challenger, Congressman Beto O'Rourke, in particular, have raised lots of money in their campaigns and are now spending it on TV and radio.

Austin-based Marketplace reporter Andy Uhler noticed some of the ads in English and Spanish are complicated by more than the issue of translation.

“What we’re seeing is this trend of ebb and flow in terms of who you think you’re getting to vote for you,” Uhler says. “If you’re Beto O’Rourke and you’re depending on that Hispanic vote, then you’re probably going to invest a lot of money into it.”

Uhler spoke with Marisa Abrajano, a political science professor at the University of California San Diego. She said political ads in English tend to include more policy topics such as economic growth, taxes and health care, while Spanish ads are driven by emotion and topics like religion and family values.

“If you design Spanish language ads that omit much more policy content than English language ads, then Spanish speaking voters are not getting the same kind of information that monolingual English language folks get,” Abrajano said.

The data on who speaks Spanish in neighborhoods and cities is too broad and doesn’t allow candidates to zero in on what specific households are speaking Spanish, Uhler says.

“You can have mailers, but you’re not going to individually look at who is speaking Spanish and how to advertise to them,” Uhler says. “I spoke to another researcher at Yale, Alex Coppock, he told me that the consequences for hitting somebody with an ad that doesn’t appeal to them in their language of choice, even if you’re bilingual, [has] huge negative consequences.”

Eighteen percent of monolingual English speakers will have a more negative reaction to Spanish ads.

“It could be that you kind of bristle if you hear an ad in Spanish,” Uhler says. “You want it to appeal to your culture if you’re a monolingual English-speaker. We don’t really have the why as to that negative reaction.”

Written by Brooke Vincent.

Tags: 
Texas Politics
2018 Midterm Elections
Spanish

Related Content

No Longer The Start Of Election Season, Labor Day Now Marks The Sprint To The Finish

By Sep 3, 2018

From Texas Standard:

Labor Day once marked the traditional start of election season. That's hard to believe now with 24-hour news cycles, and more and more people tuned in to social media. These days, Labor Day signals the final sprint for those running for office to reach voters before they head to the polls in November. So, with campaigns already well underway, how are the midterms shaping up in Texas?

It's The Last Day To Vote Early. Here's What You Need To Know.

By Oct 22, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Turnout has been strong across Texas during the first days of early voting, far surpassing participation in the 2014 midterms.

What Do Ted Cruz And Beto O'Rourke Say About Climate Change On The Campaign Trail?

By Diana Nguyen Oct 24, 2018
Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News

From Marfa Public Radio:

Senate candidates from Texas, Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke, have spent a lot of time discussing their stances on immigration, health care and the economy while on the campaign trail. But the environment is a topic that is seldom discussed.  

That's why Jon Gergen, a retired listener from Plano, asked Texas Decides: "Specifically what policies Mr. Cruz and Mr. O’Rourke are for, or against, to deal with what I perceive most of the scientific community believes is a severe climate problem."