Strut Your Stuff At Austin Creative Alliance's Unified Audition

By Jan 25, 2019

For the past decade or so, the nonprofit Austin Creative Alliance has been hosting an annual unified audition, a one-day event that aims to connect actors and other creative artists with producers, filmmakers and casting directors. Originally an actors-only audition day, the event has now expanded to include directors, designers, choreographers and other theater professionals.

“I took over the event two years ago, and … the numbers had dwindled a little bit, so I’m always looking to just increase how many people we have – how many auditors we have in the room and then also how many people are auditioning that day,” says Austin Creative Alliance Director of  Programming Jenny Lavery. “I’ve also been very focused on increasing the number of production people, so crew and designers and directors and choreographers. And the other big metric that we’re trying really had to increase is the level of diversity of the participants in general [including] differently abled actors. So this year we have a big range of differently abled people auditioning.”

“It’s an annual event that we do where artists can be seen in front of Central Texas’ top producers, directors, filmmakers, casting directors and agents,” Lavery says. It’s open to anybody who has at least one year of training or experience in their chosen field.

For performers, it’s a pretty standard audition process – “you come in and you either do a monologue or you do a monologue and a cut of a song,” Lavery says. “For crew people – for crew, directors, designers, anybody who wants to work in a production role – they come in and they talk about their artistic philosophy and how they like to work and what they work on and kind of just pitch themselves for sixty seconds.”

Registration for the unified audition is open through Wednesday, Jan. 30; the audition takes place Feb. 2 at the Vortex.  

Arts Eclectic

Shannon Stott And Quinn Buckner Are Twins

By Jan 23, 2019

“I play all the characters in whatever world or scene we’re in at the time, and Quinn plays me,” says Shannon Stott, who is one half of the improv troupe Twins. “And if you haven’t figured it out by now, Quinn is a white male and I am a black female.”

Stott’s partner Quinn Buckner adds with a laugh, “If you haven’t figured it out yet, by the… magic of radio…”

Twins came into being when Stott and Buckner (who are not actually twins, but are actually best friends), both improv veterans, started discussing a longstanding but frustrating truth about the improv world.

Documentary Explores The Complicated Life Of Sculptor Fiore de Henriquez

By Jan 16, 2019

“So it’s taken me about 11 years to complete this film,” Richard Whymark says of his documentary Fiore: In Love With Clay.

“I started when my wife first mentioned Fiore as a family friend who would be the sculptor who would come and visit their home in D.C.," he said. "And she would have a cigar in one hand, whisky in the other, and somehow sculpt members of the family or friends. And she would tell stories about her character as either being very bombastic or very reflective and artistic. She was a great artist and had an artistic temperament as well, and I thought, ‘that sounds like a good story to document.’”

Dogs Take Over The Vortex For 'The Mutt-Cracker (SWEET!)'

By Dec 30, 2018

To hear Darren Peterson tell it, his long-running holiday show The Mutt-Cracker (SWEET!) was created by his love of both dog tricks and puns. “Well, I love doing dog shows, and the name ‘Mutt-Cracker’ occurred to me, and how can you not just base a show around that name?” he says. “And then the ‘sweet’ part – once I thought about ‘Mutt-Cracker (Sweet),’ that just turned into its own little thing. Who’s not going to love that?”