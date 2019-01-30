Student In Custody Following Report Of Armed Person On Campus Of Lanier High School

A 15-year-old student is in custody and could face felony charges following a report that a person had a gun on campus at Lanier High School, Austin ISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez said.

All students and staff are safe, and regular activities had resumed at the North Austin school following about an hour-long lockdown.

At a news conference, Gonzalez said a student had flashed a gun in front of students and a staff member around noon, then ran after a school resource officer got involved.

The Austin Police Department said it received a request for assistance around 12:03 p.m. The student was located by the police K-9 unit.

It turned out that the gun was not real, Gonzalez said.

He said the student will be charged with a felony, though it's not yet clear what the charge will be.

This story is developing and will be updated.