Ted Cruz Now Says He'll Serve A Full Term If Re-elected To U.S. Senate

By Texas Tribune 17 minutes ago
  • U.S. Sen Ted Cruz tours flood ravaged homes during a tour of the Texas Hill Country on Oct. 17, 2018
    U.S. Sen Ted Cruz tours flood ravaged homes during a tour of the Texas Hill Country on Oct. 17, 2018
    Bob Daemmrich/BDP Inc.

When Texas Tribune reporter Alana Rocha asked U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last month whether he'd serve a full six-year Senate term if he defeats Democrat Beto O'Rourke in November, Cruz gave a two-minute reply — but didn't answer the question. O'Rourke, meanwhile, said he would serve a full term if he eked out a win over the incumbent.

But in an interview with ABC News over the weekend, Cruz gave a far firmer answer, saying he "absolutely" would serve a full Senate term if re-elected.

Here's Cruz's original interview with the Tribune.

And here are the details from his weekend interview with ABC News.

You can watch select clips from that interview below.

______________________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Ted Cruz
Beto O'Rourke
2018 Elections

Related Content

Early Voting Starts Today. Here's What You Need To Know.

By 7 hours ago
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Early voting in Texas for the Nov. 6 election begins today and runs through Nov. 2. 

Voter interest in this year’s midterms is higher than usual — at least 92 percent of eligible voters in Travis County have registered to vote. But actually going to the polling place and casting a vote is what counts.

WATCH: Cruz, O'Rourke Debate In San Antonio

By Oct 16, 2018

Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who trails Sen. Ted Cruz in the polls of a senate race that has garnered national attention, turned markedly more aggressive, while the two clashed on topics ranging from the judicial confirmation of Bret Kavanaugh and the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court to trade wars and border security Tuesday night in San Antonio.

Donald Trump: Beto O'Rourke 'Is A Flake'

By Oct 17, 2018
Tom Reel/POOL/San Antonio Express-News

President Donald Trump attacked U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, early Wednesday morning in a series of tweets that said O'Rourke "would blow it all" if he defeats U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in the November election.

3 Things To Watch For During The Final Cruz-O'Rourke Debate

By Oct 16, 2018
Montinique Monroe for KUT

Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger, Congressman Beto O'Rourke, will debate tonight one final time before early voting begins Monday.

How Money Is Making Polling In The Texas Senate Race Less Reliable

By Oct 16, 2018
Montinique Monroe for KUT

Texans got two very different snapshots last week of the Senate race between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and his challenger, Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke.