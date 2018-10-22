Ted Cruz Now Says He'll Serve A Full Term If Re-elected To U.S. Senate

When Texas Tribune reporter Alana Rocha asked U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last month whether he'd serve a full six-year Senate term if he defeats Democrat Beto O'Rourke in November, Cruz gave a two-minute reply — but didn't answer the question. O'Rourke, meanwhile, said he would serve a full term if he eked out a win over the incumbent.

But in an interview with ABC News over the weekend, Cruz gave a far firmer answer, saying he "absolutely" would serve a full Senate term if re-elected.

Here's Cruz's original interview with the Tribune.

And here are the details from his weekend interview with ABC News.

You can watch select clips from that interview below.

From The Texas Tribune