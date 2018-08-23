Test post 2

Test post for backtrack embeds. copy/paste from jsbin. script with tags is right below this text display of the script. I wanted to see if it worked without. Nope.

(function(p,l,a,y,e,r,s){if(p[y]) return; if(p[e]) return p[e]();s=l.createElement(a); l.head.appendChild((s.async=p[y]=true,s.src=r,s)) }(window,document,'script','__btL','__btR', 'https://player.backtracks.fm/embedder.js'));

Regular Embed

Note: If there is a way to add JavaScript to a page via a module, plugin, etc. then copy the code within the "script" tag below should be done there if a simple copy and paste of the "div" and the "script" into a content area does not work.

Top one

iFrame Embed bottom one

Note: iFrame only embeds cannot resize dynamically

This is just the html now, the script with the script tag is still at the top.