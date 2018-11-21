Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals Rules Against Prosecutors In Ken Paxton Payment Case

  • Ken Paxton speaks at the Texas State Rifle Association General Meeting in Round Rock on Feb. 25, 2017.
    Ken Paxton speaks at the Texas State Rifle Association General Meeting in Round Rock on Feb. 25, 2017.
    Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday imperiled the long-delayed criminal prosecution of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, ruling that payments to special prosecutors were outside legal limits.

If they cannot get paid, the prosecutors have suggested they could withdraw from the case against Paxton, a nearly three-year-long legal saga that has dragged on in fits and starts amid side fights like the dispute over legal fees.

The court agreed in December to weigh in on an obstacle to Paxton’s long-running legal drama, a fight over more than a year’s payment for the prosecutors working on the case. A Dallas-based appeals court had blocked those attorneys from payment, a decision they said would have a “chilling effect on the ability of trial judges to appoint qualified lawyers… willing to take on the most complicated and serious cases.”

While that fight played out in Austin, Paxton’s criminal case stalled in Harris County. Originally set to begin Dec. 11, his trial was put on hold at the end of 2017.

Paxton was arrested in August 2015 on fraud charges, and the case against him has made little progress in its nearly three-year life span. Paxton, a Republican elected attorney general in 2014, has denied all the charges against him, calling them “politically motivated,” and he has maintained support from his Republican base even as the charges proceed. He has been cleared twice of civil related civil charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Paxton won re-election on Nov. 6, defeating Democrat Justin Nelson for another term.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Booked on 3 Felony Counts

By Aug 3, 2015
Collin County Jail

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton turned himself in to authorities in Collin County this morning. He's charged with three felonies relating to his solicitation of investments in a technology company.

He was immediately released from Collin County Jail on $35,000 bond after booking.

Two of the charges — first-degree felony securities fraud — carry the possibility of hefty jail sentences. 

Democrat Running For Texas Attorney General Puts Paxton's Indictment At Center Of Race

By Oct 22, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Less than a year into his first term as Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton was indicted by a state grand jury on three criminal charges. The Democrat challenging his re-election, Justin Nelson, has said that's the key issue as voters go to the polls starting Monday.

Ahead Of The 2018 Election, Texas AG Ramps Up Voter Fraud Prosecutions

By Oct 28, 2018

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been charging a record number of people with committing voter fraud, an effort his critics decry as an intimidation campaign designed to discourage minority voters from casting ballots.

In 2018 alone, Paxton's office has prosecuted "33 defendants for a total of 97 election fraud violations," compared with a total of 97 prosecutions on similar charges for the 12-year period between 2005 and 2017, according to a release this month from Paxton's office.