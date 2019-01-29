Texas Officials Say They Are Trying To Verify That List Of Alleged Noncitizen Voters

By 2 hours ago
  • Voters line up to cast ballots at the Travis County Tax Office on the first day of early voting in the midterms Oct. 22.
    Voters line up to cast ballots at the Travis County Tax Office on the first day of early voting in the midterms Oct. 22.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Texas officials said they are working with local election officials to make sure no eligible voters are removed from the state’s voter rolls, as they work to identify noncitizens on the rolls.

Officials are “continuing to provide information to the counties to assist them in verifying eligibility of Texas voters,” the Texas Secretary of State’s office said in a statement.

Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant, who manages the county's voter rolls, said the Secretary of State's office told him Tuesday to expect a new list of people the Department of Public Safety has cleared as being citizens.

RELATED | Civil Rights Group Sues Texas Over Its Call To Remove Alleged Noncitizens From Voter Rolls

Other media outlets have reported that local election officials received notice from the Secretary of State that it is sending out a new list.

State election officials sent voter registrars an advisory Friday, saying the Department of Public Safety suspects as many as 95,000 people are registered to vote who aren't citizens. The agency created the list based on people who identified as noncitizens when they obtained a state ID in the past 22 years and also registered to vote in that time.

Voting rights groups said those people likely became naturalized citizens in that timeframe. They say the state is using the list to intimidate new citizens from voting.

Meanwhile, the League of United Latin Americans, a civil rights group, filed a lawsuit against Texas officials in federal court, arguing the voter purge violates the Voting Rights Act.

Domingo Garcia, the group’s national president, said LULAC wants the state to show how it compiled the list. He said he also wants the court to stop local election officials from removing voters based on that list.

In its statement Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office said it is looking to remove the names of people who provided proof of citizenship when they registered to vote.

“This is to ensure that any registered voters who provided proof of citizenship at the time they registered to vote will not be required to provide proof of citizenship as part of the counties’ examination,” officials said in a statement.

There is no law in Texas that requires people to show proof of citizenship before registering to vote, however.

Tags: 
Voting

Related Content

Civil Rights Group Sues Texas Over Its Call To Remove Alleged Noncitizens From Voter Rolls

By 6 hours ago
Salvador Castro for KUT

A Latino civil rights organization filed a lawsuit in federal court today against Texas' effort to identify noncitizens who are registered to vote.

The lawsuit brought by the the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) argues state officials violated the Voting Rights Act when they advised local registrars to remove alleged noncitizens from their voter rolls.

State Flags 95,000 Cases Of Possible Voter Fraud. How Many Are In Central Texas?

By & Sangita Menon Jan 28, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

GOP leaders say a list of 95,000 names of suspected non-U.S. citizens on state voter rolls is proof of voter fraud in Texas.

Civil Rights Groups Warn That Texas Voter Citizenship Check Could Violate Federal Law

By Jan 28, 2019
Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

The state of Texas' announcement that it was flagging tens of thousands of registered voters for citizenship checks was met with dismay among civil rights attorneys and voting rights advocates, who warned it echoed efforts around the country to remove eligible voters from the rolls.

Texas' Top Election Official Says Nearly 100,000 Voters Aren't U.S. Citizens

By Jan 25, 2019
Montinique Monroe for KUT

The Texas Secretary of State says nearly 100,000 people on the state's voter rolls are not U.S. citizens.

In an advisory today, Secretary of State David Whitley told voter registrars that the Texas Department of Public Safety has identified as many as 95,000 non-U.S. citizens who have a registration record attached to their name. The agency estimates as many as 58,000 of those people have voted "in one or more Texas elections." 