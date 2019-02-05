'Tonight, I Ask You To Choose Greatness,' Trump Says

The stakes are high for President Trump ahead of his second State of the Union speech, as he remains at a logjam with Congress over immigration in the shadow of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

It's the first time Trump will address Congress with Democrats controlling the House, and the White House has said in the days leading up to the important annual address that the president will make a bipartisan pitch, outlining a "policy agenda both parties can rally behind."

"The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda. It is the agenda of the American people," Trump will say, according to prepared remarks.

"Together, we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America's future," he will continue. "The decision is ours to make."

Below, NPR reporters are annotating his remarks, adding context and analysis. They will also annotate the Democratic response from Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams.

Here's an annotation of the Democratic response

