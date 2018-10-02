Travis County Commissioners Vote Could End ROT Rally

  • The ROT Rally has been held at the Expo Center for the past 24 years.
The Austin City Limits festival starts up again at Zilker Park this weekend, and as one of the city’s biggest festivals begins, another could meet its end. A vote today by Travis County Commissioners could mean farewell for the ROT Rally.

The Travis County Expo Center has been home to the Republic of Texas Rally for 24 years.

“It does fit us," promoter Jerry Bragg said. "It’s a little rough-edge for a lot of activities, but for a motorcycle rally, it’s perfect.”

Bragg has hosted bikers from around the state every second weekend in June. But the rally’s contract ended over the summer, and renegotiations with the county have not gone as planned.

County Judge Sarah Eckhardt made it clear last week that the ROT Rally was not going to get a break on current rental rates.

“The idea that this Commissioners Court would wrap itself in knots to provide a special deal for private, for-profit events, I don’t see any reason why we should take it up," she said.

The Travis County Appraisal District wants to rent one building at the Expo Center from May to August next year for a temporary, one-stop shop for property tax protests. If the appraisal district gets the building, that means ROT Rally would not come back, Bragg said.

“We’ve looked for other venues in Austin for 20 years," he said. "There are none in Austin.”

Commissioners vote today on whether to accept the district's offer.

ROT Rally Promoters Hope Parade Keeps Rolling Despite Costs And Security Concerns

By Jun 9, 2018
Eddie Gaspar for KUT

Thousands of motorcycles and their riders snaked their way from the Travis County Expo Center to downtown Austin last night for the annual Republic of Texas Rally parade. It’s become an Austin summer tradition, but it could be going away.

A Biker 'Family Reunion,' Annual ROT Rally Draws Thousands to Austin

By Jun 14, 2015
Carlo Nasisse for KUT News

On Friday evening, downtown Austin rumbled with the sounds of thousands of motorcyclists converging on Congress Avenue for the annual Republic of Texas Biker Rally.

For 20 years, Austin has hosted the ROT Biker Rally, one of the largest and most highly anticipated events of its kind for bikers and bike enthusiasts. With glossy bikes and unique apparel on full display, the rally, particularly the Friday night parade, offered a showcase of biker culture in all its diversity.

Austin Police Target Drunk Driving Over ROT Biker Rally Weekend

By Jun 11, 2014
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

The Austin Police Department announced today two traffic safety initiatives for this weekend’s Republic of Texas Biker Rally, the largest ticketed-admission motorcycle rally in the United States.

The first initiative, Arrive Alive Central Texas, is a joint venture between APD and 21 other area law enforcement agencies that will increase police presence throughout Austin from Thursday morning until Sunday night. APD is also instituting a "No Refusal" initiative from Friday night until Sunday morning. The two measures are designed to ensure safety on the road from drunk drivers.

As Austin Expands, So Might Its Expo Center

By Apr 12, 2016
Miguel Guitierrez Jr./KUT

Amidst talk of the potential plusses of a swollen Austin Convention Center, some council members Monday heard for the first time publicly about a recent consultant review of the Travis County Expo Center.