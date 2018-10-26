Trinity Street Players Presents 'Side Show'

"This show examines what it means to be human and to feel all the things that humans feel and experience all the things that humans feel but have outsiders impose labels on you that make you essentially subhuman," says Trinity Street Players artistic director Ann Catherine Zárate of the musical Side Show.

"And so it plays with those ideas of 'Who's an insider? Who's an outsider? How do we all function together?' And ultimately, 'What does it mean to live in community and to feel and experience love and friendship?'"

Side Show is the story of Daisy and Violet Hilton, a pair of conjoined twins born in England in 1908 who would go on to become a sideshow and later vaudeville act in America. “It just follows their life and times,” says director Eric Vera. “It talks a lot about their childhood, how they grew up, the men that exploited them, and how they kind of coped with it and got through it together.”

Zárate plays Daisy, and Sarah Zeringue plays Violet. She says that playing sisters who are literally joined at the hip presents some unique challenges. “Ann and I have known each other for a long time, so that’s really, really great. I can’t imagine doing it with an actress who I don’t know,” she says. “The thing, I think, that as a performer is most challenging for me is that you can’t follow all of your natural instincts on stage. You can’t just move whenever you want to. Just keeping your balance sometimes is hard. We also dance conjoined.”

For all involved, acknowledging and respecting the Hilton’s humanity was paramount. “I just kept reminding everybody, ‘Remember that these were real people, so we need to take care of them like they were real people,” Vera says.

“They had the same emotions, they went through a lot of the same stuff [as me],” Zeringue says. “Of course, their life was a lot more difficult than my very privileged life. But it was easy to connect to [Violet].”

“[Side Show’s] main overarching theme is about trying to be like everybody else and wanting to be loved just like everybody else,” saysVera. “And it constantly brings up this question about who are considered ‘freaks’ -- and we use the word ‘freaks’ with quotation marks – and what makes us different. And those differences sometimes make us more similar than we can even imagine.”

'Side Show' runs through October 28 at Trinity Street Theater.

Salvage Vanguard Presents The World Premiere Of 'Tryouts'

By Oct 17, 2018

"It's about motherhood, it is about female sexuality and the veneration of women... particularly looking at how women are shaped and formed in patriarchal, hierarchal institutional environments, says Tryouts director Diana Lynn Small, who goes on to say that "it's totally unconventional and it breaks almost all the rules. And in many ways it's more of like a play poem... we looked at it like it's a theatrical painting."  Then she adds, "It's so wild and bonkers."

'Rosita y Conchita' Returns For Día De Los Muertos

By Oct 10, 2018

"It was a group process -- the seven of us sat down and worked on every aspect of it as a collective process," says Alexis Herrera of the show Rosita y Conchita. "So it's been really beautiful to see that from the beginning to now, here we are three years later, still going strong. And [the] show's still getting great response and we still love doing it."

CB Goodman's '*some humans were harmed in the making of this show'

By Oct 4, 2018

There is a lot going on in CB Goodman's new play *some humans were harmed in the making of this show. It takes inspiration from Tony Robbins, PT Barnum, and the true story of the 1903 public execution of an elephant named Topsy; there's drag, there are puppets, and there's self-help testimony.

"There's a lot," says writer/director CB Goodman. "That's why we had to call it a drag-puppetry-self-help-testimony show about Topsy. We're using so many different forms. And I'm really interested in sort of bringing together... how can you do drag and how can you do puppetry and how can you have someone's life story play out in [something] like a big tent revival?"

The play began to take shape in Goodman's mind five years ago, when she read the book Topsy: The Startling Story of the Crooked-Tailed Elephant, P. T. Barnum, and the American Wizard, Thomas Edison by Michael Daly. "And ever since then, that book of Topsy's life and all of the elements that came together to allow her public execution just fascinated me," Goodman says. "And so I decided to take her life and map it onto humans and stage a play."