Trump Administration Will Seek To Limit Green Cards For Immigrants Needing Public Aid

By 8 hours ago
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said a proposed rule being submitted for public comment is designed to ensure that immigrants "are not likely to become burdens on American taxpayers."
    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Originally published on September 22, 2018 10:29 pm

Updated at 11:13 p.m. ET

Immigrants who benefit from various forms of public assistance, including food stamps and housing subsidies, would face sharp new hurdles to obtaining a green card under a proposed rule announced by the Trump administration on Saturday.

Federal law has historically sought to exclude immigrants who are likely to become a "public charge," but the proposed rule would expand the government's ability to deny immigrants residency or visas if they or family members benefit from aid programs, such as Medicaid Part D, a prescription drug program for the elderly and disabled; the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); and Section 8 housing vouchers.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a press release that the proposal was aimed at protecting taxpayers, but advocates for immigrant rights say they would force thousands to choose between staying in the country and receiving public assistance.

"Under long-standing federal law, those seeking to immigrate to the United States must show they can support themselves financially," said Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen in the statement. Nielsen said the proposed rule "will implement a law passed by Congress intended to promote immigrant self-sufficiency and protect finite resources by ensuring that they are not likely to become burdens on American taxpayers."

The regulation would consider immigrants who use public benefits a "heavily weighed negative factor" to determine those applying to remain in the country permanently "generally ineligible for change of status and extension of stay," according to the DHS news release.

For months, the Trump administration has been taking steps to limit immigrants' access to welfare programs, as NPR's Joel Rose reported in August. "For at least a century, U.S. law has sought to exclude immigrants who are likely to become a 'public charge.' And the Trump administration says it is simply enforcing that law," Rose said.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data show that immigrants benefit from public assistance at nearly the same rate as non-immigrants, according to a draft version of the new rule, distributed by The Washington Post.

"Out of the 41.5 million immigrants living in the United States, 3.7 percent received cash benefits in 2013, and 22.7 percent accepted noncash benefits including Medicaid, housing subsidies or home heating assistance," the newspaper reports.

As for native-born Americans who get the same forms of assistance, the Post says, "In 2015, 3.4 percent of 270 million nonimmigrant Americans received cash welfare payments, USCIS research found, and 22.1 percent received noncash subsidies."

Previous administrations have only applied the "public charge" rule to cash assistance. But under President Trump, that rule would include a vast range of non-cash aid.

Rose tells NPR's newscast unit that public health officials warn about the rule's lasting impact on families, with "many immigrants dropping out of benefit programs even before the rule was officially proposed."

DHS officials say that once the proposed rule is published in the Federal Register "in the coming weeks," the clock will start on a 60-day public review period in which the public can comment on the proposal.

Immigration

Related Content

Undocumented Parents Could Have To Choose Between A Green Card And Services For U.S.-Born Kids

By May 25, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Public health experts in Texas are concerned that a growing number of American children are forgoing services like Medicaid and food stamps because their parents are undocumented. The trend could get worse, they say, if a proposed change to immigration policy goes through.  

Supreme Court Ruling Means Thousands Of Deportation Cases May Be Tossed Out

By Sep 18, 2018

The Trump administration's push to deport more immigrants in the country illegally has hit a legal speed bump.

For years, immigration authorities have been skipping one simple step in the process: When they served notices to appear in court, they routinely left the court date blank. Now, because of that omission and a recent Supreme Court decision, tens of thousands of deportation cases could be delayed, or tossed out altogether.

Hundreds Of Separated Families May Get A Second Chance At Seeking Asylum

By & Sep 13, 2018
Reynaldo Leal for The Texas Tribune

Hundreds of migrant families who were separated at the border may have a second chance at seeking asylum in the United States after the federal government late Wednesday reached an agreement with those families’ legal representatives.

Federal Government To Greatly Expand Tornillo Shelter For Unaccompanied Minors

By & Sep 11, 2018
Mike Blake/Reuters

The immigration detention center at Tornillo used to hold undocumented immigrant minors will remain open through the end of the year, a government spokesperson said Tuesday.