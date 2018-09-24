Trump Calls Kavanaugh 'Outstanding,' Dismissing Latest Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Updated at 2:00 p.m. ET

President Trump is standing by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after another round of allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, this time from when Kavanaugh was a student at Yale.

Kavanaugh denounced the charges as "smears," and said he will "not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process."

Trump, speaking to reporters on his way into the United Nations on Monday morning, said Kavanaugh "is an outstanding person, and I am with him all the way."

He said the charges "could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen for a candidate for anything." The women making the allegations, Trump said, "were coming out of the woodwork," and he said "in my opinion totally political."

The latest accusation comes from Deborah Ramirez, who in a story published in The New Yorker, alleges Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drunken party at Yale when both attended college there in the 1980s.

This Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing into the allegation by Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh groped her and tried to remove her clothes during a party when both were in high school in Bethesda, Md.

Ford and Kavanaugh have agreed to testify, although Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., called for the panel to postpone the hearing following the latest allegation.

Kavanaugh has denied both allegations against him.

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee released Monday, he called them attempts at "last minute character assassination:"



"These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse. But they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination—if allowed to succeed—will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service."

