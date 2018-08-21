Trump's Former Lawyer Michael Cohen In Talks To Strike Plea Deal In Fraud Case

Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, say he has reached a plea agreement.

Cohen is due to appear in federal court in New York at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. He was earlier seen going into a building where the FBI has its New York offices.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case. They did not know the details of the agreement.

Cohen was Trump’s longtime personal lawyer until weeks ago.

Prosecutors had been investigating him for possible fraud related to his businesses for months. The FBI raided his hotel room, home and office on April 9, seizing more than 4 million items.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Tuesday publicly filed an order that was signed Monday, ending attorney Cohen’s effort to bar as privileged some items seized by the FBI in the raids.

The New York judge had appointed a special master to review the items. She said she agrees with the special master 7,146 items are privileged, eight are partially privileged and 285 are highly personal.

Wood said Cohen, Trump or the Trump Organization wanted another 57 items designated privileged but agreed not to contest the special master’s findings.

Cohen’s then-lawyer called the use of search warrants “completely inappropriate.”

The investigation into Cohen has pulled back the curtain on his role as the president’s loyal “fixer.”

Earlier this year he admitted arranging a $130,000 payment to quiet porn actress Stormy Daniels’ claims that she had an affair with Trump.

Michael Cohen
donald trump

