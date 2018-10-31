VIDEO: As Elections Approach, NFL Protests Are On These Texans' Minds

  • Wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey, India Landry stands high in a high-school football stadium.
    Wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey, India Landry stands high in a high-school football stadium.
    NPR
Originally published on October 31, 2018 12:30 pm

Not seeing the video? Click here.

When football quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem in 2016, his intention was to protest racial injustice in America.

The act drew fans and fury, but tensions really boiled over when President Trump weighed in, declaring that the protests were not about race, but about disrespect for the military, flag and country. The rebranding and ensuing debate have transformed football fields into the front lines of a culture war, igniting a larger debate over what it means to be an American.

Days after Trump's harshest condemnation of protesting NFL players, the controversy spread from national headlines to a football field and a high school classroom in Texas.

Ronnie Mitchem, a pastor, a former Marine and football coach in Crosby, Texas, dismissed two players on his team for protesting during a pregame anthem. At a high school across town, 18-year-old India Landry was called to the principal's office for not standing during the Pledge of Allegiance.

NPR sat down with a few Texans touched by the NFL protests to understand how the debate around patriotism, free speech and race will inform their votes in the 2018 midterm election.

Politics is Personal is a three-part video project that explores how some of the biggest stories from President Trump's first years in office have affected voters — who will decide whether to reward or reject the president and his party in the midterm elections.

Hear Morning Edition's story by clicking the audio button above.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
Football
NFL

Related Content

Austin Taskrabbitter Today, Philadelphia Eagles Linebacker Tomorrow?

By Jul 25, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Danny Ezechukwu moved to Austin in the spring after his wife got a job with Oracle. He's been working odd jobs around town while he looks for full-time employment.

One of those odd jobs was helping Shannon McCormick prepare for some home remodeling.

Even College Students Are Divided About NFL Players Protesting During National Anthem

By Nov 24, 2017
Rodger Mallison / Fort Worth Star-Telegram

This holiday football weekend has a different kind of backdrop this year: the ongoing debate about players taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police violence against African-Americans.

In a new study, UT-Dallas researcher Alex Piquero is trying to gauge how deep the racial divide over this issue is among college students. 

Michael Hurd Shines A Light On Texas Black High School Football In 'Thursday Night Lights'

By Nov 2, 2017
Courtesy of the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association

For many communities in Texas, Friday means high school football.

But when Texas high schools were segregated, black athletes didn’t play under Friday night lights. They played on Wednesday and Thursday nights, while white high schools played Friday nights. 